DC police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Bowie man

By Abigail Constantino February 19, 2019 10:43 pm 02/19/2019 10:43pm
WASHINGTON — D.C. police arrested a suspect in the death of a Prince George’s County man who was struck by a vehicle in Northwest.

Police arrested 36-year-old Morris Kenya Harley on charges of first-degree murder while armed. They said that on Feb. 5, the victim, 35-year-old Daniel Olaya, of Bowie, Maryland, got into a verbal fight with the suspect. During the fight, Harley struck Olaya with his vehicle and then fled the scene, police said.

Olaya died the following day from his injuries. His family said that he was a victim of road rage.

Olaya’s sister, Becky Guzman, said Olaya and two friends were walking in LeDroit Park, at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 5, when a black SUV sped past them. One of the friends yelled to the driver to slow down.

D.C. police said the group argued, and threats were made, before the driver headed back to his 2016 Toyota RAV4. Police said the driver intentionally hit Olaya.

