Family describes road rage in fatal DC hit and run, vehicle found

Police have recovered the vehicle believed to have been used in a fatal hit and run that killed a 35-year-old man in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — The family of a 35-year-old man who was killed Tuesday in a fatal hit and run in Northwest D.C. says Danny Olaya was the victim of road rage.

Olaya’s sister, Becky Guzman, said Olaya and two friends were walking in LeDroit Park, at 1:45 a.m., when a black SUV sped past them. One of the friends yelled to the driver to slow down.

D.C. police say the group argued, and threats were made, before the driver headed back to his 2016 Toyota RAV4.

“From what I understand, he mentioned he was going to go back and get a gun,” Guzman told Fox 5. “That’s when my brother took a picture of the license plate, and just started walking away from the car.”

Police say the driver intentionally hit Olaya, of Bowie, Maryland.

“He just hit him full-on from behind,” said Guzman. Paramedics were able to revive Olaya, at the scene.

“We were hoping for a miracle, but he was pronounced brain dead at the hospital,” she said.

D.C. police released a photo of the SUV, and a close-up of the license plate — Virginia tag VXU-2544.

Friday morning police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the SUV has been recovered, but police have not named a suspect. Police have not confirmed road rage was the motive in the hit and run.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for help in solving the case. Information can be called to police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted by sending a text message to 50411.

