WUSA is returning to Verizon Fios channel lineup

WASHINGTON — Were you worried about missing Stephen Colbert’s monologue Friday night or the Ravens’ wild card game this weekend?

Good news: Tegna, the owner of WUSA-TV (Ch. 9), has reached an agreement with Verizon and will return the channel to customers of its Fios service. In addition to Channel 9, NBC’s Buffalo, New York, affiliate and ABC’s Norfolk affiliate will return to the channel lineups in those markets.

Both Tegna and Verizon announced the deal Thursday evening.

“We’re in the process of restoring all of the Tegna channels to your Fios TV lineup,” Verizon said in an email to customers. “However, this process may take several hours to complete.”

The channel blackout, which affected an estimated million viewers, began earlier this week. A Verizon statement had said the dispute centered on Tegna’s proposed rate increase for carrying the channels.

