202.5
Home » Local News » WUSA is returning to…

WUSA is returning to Verizon Fios channel lineup

By Jack Pointer January 3, 2019 6:57 pm 01/03/2019 06:57pm
27 Shares

WASHINGTON — Were you worried about missing Stephen Colbert’s monologue Friday night or the Ravens’ wild card game this weekend?

Good news: Tegna, the owner of WUSA-TV (Ch. 9), has reached an agreement with Verizon and will return the channel to customers of its Fios service. In addition to Channel 9, NBC’s Buffalo, New York, affiliate and ABC’s Norfolk affiliate will return to the channel lineups in those markets.

Both Tegna and Verizon announced the deal Thursday evening.

“We’re in the process of restoring all of the Tegna channels to your Fios TV lineup,” Verizon said in an email to customers. “However, this process may take several hours to complete.”

The channel blackout, which affected an estimated million viewers, began earlier this week. A Verizon statement had said the dispute centered on Tegna’s proposed rate increase for carrying the channels.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News jack pointer Local News Tegna TV News verizon
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top budget commuter cars, ranked by Edmunds

Here are seven of today’s lowest-priced cars that deliver good fuel economy and have features to ensure your sanity on long drives.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500