Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell change a tire

A veteran who lost his leg in Afghanistan offered road-side assistance to one of the military's highest ranking officers.

WASHINGTON — A veteran who lost his leg in Afghanistan offered road-side assistance to one of the military’s highest ranking officers.

Colin Powell was on Interstate 495 on his way to Walter Reed National Medical Center when his left front tire blew out Wednesday.

As he jacked the car up and took out some of the bolts, a car pulled in front of him and a man, who has an artificial leg, got out.

Anthony Maggert, of Stafford, Virginia, was on his way to Walter Reed that day, too. Maggert said he recognized the four-star general and wanted to help him, Powell said in a Facebook post.

As the men chatted, Powell learned that Maggert lost his leg in Afghanistan when he worked there as a civilian employee.

After a selfie, the two men parted ways to go their appointments. Powell did not get Maggert’s name or contact information. But Maggert sent Powell a message, saying that he will never forget the day they met.

Maggert said he served 23 years in the military and did three tours in Iraq and two in Afghanistan, where he lost a leg after getting an infection, NBC Washington reported

Powell is a retired four-star general in the U.S. Army. He was Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.