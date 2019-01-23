Crews in D.C. estimate 17th Street, NW will remain closed north of Constitution Avenue between C and E Streets until next week to repair a roadway collapse.

WASHINGTON — Crews are working to fix a partial road collapse on 17th Street, NW, about a block from the White House.

As a result, 17th Street, NW remains closed north of Constitution Avenue, between C and E streets.

Northbound diverts at C Street. Southbound 17th Street diverts at New York Avenue.

Eighteenth, 15th and K streets are open.

The problem developed before 5 p.m. Tuesday. DC Water estimates 17th Street should reopen next week.

A video on Facebook shows crews repairing the road collapse on Thursday.

⚠️While the cause of the sinkhole on 17th NW remains a mystery, our team is working w/ @PepcoConnect to make repairs. Intersections of 17th and C,D, and E Streets are closed. EST restoration is next week. Pls use alternative routes. ⚠️ #DCTraffic pic.twitter.com/UycvMd5QQg — DC Water (@dcwater) January 23, 2019

