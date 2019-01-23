202
Home » Local News » Road near White House…

Road near White House closed for repairs until next week

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 23, 2019 12:04 pm 01/23/2019 12:04pm
8 Shares

WASHINGTON — Crews are working to fix a partial road collapse on 17th Street, NW, about a block from the White House.

As a result, 17th Street, NW remains closed north of Constitution Avenue, between C and E streets.

Northbound diverts at C Street. Southbound 17th Street diverts at New York Avenue.

Eighteenth, 15th and K streets are open.

The problem developed before 5 p.m. Tuesday. DC Water estimates 17th Street should reopen next week.

A video on Facebook shows crews repairing the road collapse on Thursday.

Stay with WTOP’s Traffic Center for the latest traffic updates and road conditions.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News Transportation News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500