OPM will monitor weekend weather, be at the ready to change operating status

In a brief statement Friday, the Office of Personnel Management said it will coordinate with other agencies to determine whether a change in operating status is needed.

WASHINGTON — Amid the snowstorm that has hit the D.C. area and an ongoing shutdown, the Office of Personnel Management is monitoring the situation and will make a call on the operating status for federal workers.

In a brief statement, the federal government’s human-resources agency said it will be at the ready if a change in operating status is needed.

“OPM is monitoring the weather forecast and coordinating closely with the National Weather Service, relevant departments of Transportation, public transit providers and other regional partners to determine if a change in the operating status is warranted,” spokeswoman Laura Goulding wrote in an email.

Federal News Network‘s Jason Miller says that 75 percent of the government is still open, and those workers are waiting on whether or not they should report to work in light of the inclement weather.

We’re monitoring conditions with the #NationalWeatherService, local departments of transportation and regional transit providers and are likely to have an update this evening — Margaret Weichert (@Weichert45) January 13, 2019

