Man faces animal cruelty charges after injured, abandoned dog found in DC

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim January 31, 2019 2:55 pm 01/31/2019 02:55pm
WASHINGTON — Surveillance video captured a man striking, pulling and abandoning a dog in a Northeast D.C. parking lot earlier this month. Now, the Humane Rescue Alliance said the dog has been treated for severe injuries, and the man was arrested this week.

James Johnson, of Laurel, Maryland, was first arrested by Prince George’s County sheriff’s deputies on several charges, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance; once resolved, he’ll be arraigned in D.C. on animal cruelty charges.

The animal welfare group said it received a call Jan. 4 about an abandoned dog at Skip’s Liquors and Laundromat in Northeast. Four different people gave similar tips, and a witness confirmed Johnson as the man in the video.

The dog had injuries to all four legs; when it was brought in for medical treatment, one of its digits had to be amputated and a leg may also need to be amputated.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said the dog is now recovering from the injuries.

Topics:
abandoned dog animal cruelty animal cruelty charges Humane Rescue Alliance Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC News
