Broccoli City Festival unveils 2019 lineup with Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim January 16, 2019 6:03 pm 01/16/2019 06:03pm
On left: Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) On right: Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

WASHINGTON — Broccoli City Festival revealed this year’s musical lineup Wednesday, featuring big names in hip-hop and R&B to play in the D.C. area.

Multihyphenate Childish Gambino and rap trailblazer Lil Wayne take top billing, with R&B visionary Teyana Taylor, “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and newcomers City Girls also set to take the stage. Also on the lineup: Wizkid, 6lack, Gunna, Lil Baby and YBN Cordae.

Though Broccoli City Fest is still within the Capital Beltway, this year’s event heads over the D.C. line to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on April 26-27. Previous venues include RFK Stadium and the Gateway Pavilion in Southeast D.C.

Beyond the music, Broccoli City is also hosting a weekend full of events, from a 5K run to panels and discussions.

Tickets for Broccoli City Festival go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

