Broccoli City Festival unveils 2019 lineup with Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne

WASHINGTON — Broccoli City Festival revealed this year’s musical lineup Wednesday, featuring big names in hip-hop and R&B to play in the D.C. area.

Multihyphenate Childish Gambino and rap trailblazer Lil Wayne take top billing, with R&B visionary Teyana Taylor, “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and newcomers City Girls also set to take the stage. Also on the lineup: Wizkid, 6lack, Gunna, Lil Baby and YBN Cordae.

Though Broccoli City Fest is still within the Capital Beltway, this year’s event heads over the D.C. line to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on April 26-27. Previous venues include RFK Stadium and the Gateway Pavilion in Southeast D.C.

Beyond the music, Broccoli City is also hosting a weekend full of events, from a 5K run to panels and discussions.

Tickets for Broccoli City Festival go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

