The Southwest Business Improvement District welcomed back furloughed government workers on Monday morning with coffee and doughnuts at L’Enfant Plaza Metro station. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WASHINGTON — Furloughed federal employees are heading back to work today after the longest shutdown in history, which lasted 35 days.

The shutdown came to an end after Congress and President Donald Trump worked out a deal to reopen the government for at least three weeks.

At L’Enfant Plaza, Lisa Horton made her way off the train, excited to be heading back to her office at Voice of America.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s been hard,” said Horton. She’s feeling good about going back but knows there is still the threat of another shutdown weeks away, she said.

Paul Mcnelly shares her concern. As a retired member of the military now working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Mcnelly said he’s been fortunate enough to have a second income but knows some of his colleagues were hit hard.

“Some of the more-junior people I work with had some financial constraints,” he said. His focus, like many others, is now on whether the government will stay open.

“It’s kind of scary for some people,” Mcnelly said.

Many have already begun to prepare for the possibility of another shutdown. Diane Butts said she’s remaining optimistic, but is also saving. “I hope that Congress will pass something that prevents future shutdowns,” Butts said. “I think differently now about how I spend my money.”

Connie Arline, who works for the Federal Aviation Administration, said she’s also cut back on spending. “We think it might happen – a strong possibility, so we just prepare for it now.”

The D.C. region was hit hard by what was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history: It cost the local economy $1.6 billion, according to Stephen Fuller, a regional economist with George Mason University.

