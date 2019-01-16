’50 Bedbug Cities’ list: Find out where DC and Baltimore rank

One pest control company has compiled their "Top 50 Bedbug Cities" list. Find out where Washington, D.C. and Baltimore rank this year. (Spoiler: it isn't good.)

WASHINGTON — For the third year in a row, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. have festered atop a pest control company’s “Top 50 Bedbug Cities” list.

The list, compiled by Orkin, doesn’t count the number of the “normally nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping or quietly resting humans,” but ranks cities where it performs residential and commercial treatments.

“Bedbugs are the number one urban pest in many cities today,” Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist, said in a news release. “No one is immune. Sanitation has nothing do with prevention: from public transit to five star resorts, bedbugs have been and can be found everywhere humans are.”

Causing itchy bites, bedbugs are capable of multiplying quickly. An adult female lays two to five eggs per day — up to 500 in her lifetime, according to Orkin.

Adult bed begs are the size of an apple seed and are typically reddish brown. In attempting to determine whether they are present, experts suggest looking for blood stains on pillows and sheets, and inky-black bedbug excrement stains on sheets, mattresses, and bed clothes.

Here’s the complete “Orkin’s Top 50 Bedbug Cities” list:

1. Baltimore

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Chicago

4. Los Angeles

5. Columbus, Ohio

6. New York (+2)

7. Cincinnati (-1)

8. Detroit (-1)

9. Atlanta (+4)

10. Philadelphia (+2)

11. Cleveland-Akron (+3)

12. San Francisco (-3)

13. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (+2)

14. Indianapolis (-3)

15. Dallas (-5)

16. Norfolk, Va. (+2)

17. Richmond, Va. (-1)

18. Greenville, S.C. (+7)

19. Charlotte, N.C.

20. Grand Rapids, Mich. (+3)

21. Buffalo, N.Y. (-1)

22. Knoxville, Tenn. (-1)

23. Nashville, Tenn. (-1)

24. Champaign, Ill. (+2)

25. Pittsburg (-1)

26. Houston (-9)

27. Denver (+1)

28. Milwaukee (+1)

29. Miami (+8)

30. Louis (+5)

31. Charleston, W.Va.

32. Lansing, Mich. (new to list)

33. Syracuse, N.Y.

34. Phoenix (-7)

35. Tampa, Fla. (+14)

36. Greensboro, N.C. (+10)

37. Omaha, Neb. (+2)

38. Boston (-6)

39. Seattle (-3)

40. Las Vegas (+5)

41. Orlando, Fla. (new to list)

42. Davenport, Ill. (new to list)

43. Hartford, Conn. (-13)

44. Cedar Rapids, Iowa (-4)

45. Dayton, Ohio (-11)

46. Honolulu (-3)

47. Flint, Mich. (-9)

48. Wayne, Ind. (new to list)

49. San Diego (-8)

50. Youngstown, Ohio (new to list)

