Baltimore Catholic school counselor accused of sex abuse in Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 10:33 am 12/20/2018 10:33am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A counselor at a Baltimore Catholic school has been removed from his post after sexual abuse allegations stemming from the 1980s surfaced in Pittsburgh.

News outlets report the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that they had received an allegation against David Trichtinger from his time at Seton LaSalle High School, where he worked from 1985 to 1987.

A spokesman for the Brothers of the Christian Schools in the District of Eastern North America, Philip DeRita, says Trichtinger has been removed from his job at Baltimore’s Calvert Hall College High School pending an investigation. Trichtinger is a member of the Brothers of the Christian Schools religious order.

Calvert Hall College High School President John Kane sent a letter to the community Tuesday, saying no allegations of misconduct have been made against Trichtinger at Calvert Hall.

Topics:
Education News Local News
