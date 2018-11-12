Amazon selecting Northern Virginia and New York for 2nd HQ locations

Amazon has said its second headquarters will employ 50,000 people and comprise a $5 billion investment in the cities it chooses. Amazon's decision will likely lead to more foreign visitors, fuel more international flights and potentially stimulate more exports, in addition to the jobs it would offer.

WASHINGTON — Northern Virginia and New York City will likely both become home to Amazon’s long-anticipated second headquarters, multiple news outlets and a source speaking to the Associated Press.

The retail giant is expected to make an official announcement as early as Tuesday, according to sources close to the matter, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post reported.

The announcement will conclude a more than yearlong contest that ends with a twist: dual homes for the so-called HQ2. The decision ends an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs. Some locations tried to stand out with stunts, but Amazon made clear that it really wanted incentives, like tax breaks and grants.

Amazon had narrowed its search to 20 locations, with the need for high-skilled workers at the top of its list, along with a strong quality of life and access to transportation hubs.

Amazon had stipulated that it wanted to be near a metropolitan area with more than a million people; be within 45 minutes of an international airport; have direct access to mass transit; and have room to expand. It also wanted to able to attract top technical talent and be able to expand the headquarters to as much as 8 million square feet in the next decade.

Early reports of this announcement circulated earlier this month, when The New York Times reported the two locations would be Crystal City, Virginia, and Queens, New York.

Here’s how the the New York and Crystal City locations compare.

Set within eyeshot of the nation’s capital, Crystal City is a thicket of 1980s-era office towers trying to plug into new economic energy after thousands of federal jobs moved elsewhere.

Rapidly growing Long Island City, in the borough of Queens, is an old manufacturing area already being reinvented as a hub for 21st-century industry, creativity and urbane living.

In New York, roughly 1,800 people already work for Amazon, and another 2,500 corporate and technical employees work in Northern Virginia and D.C., The New York Times reports.

In setting off the flurry of interest, Amazon said it could spend more than $5 billion to build its second headquarters over the next 17 years. The two locations combined would be about the same size as the company’s current home in Seattle, which has 33 buildings, 23 restaurants and houses 40,000 employees. The company isn’t leaving Seattle, and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has said the new headquarters will be “a full equal” to its current home.

The extra space will help the rapidly growing company. Launched in 1995 as a site that mostly sells books, Amazon now produces movies, makes voice-activated Echo devices, runs the Whole Foods grocery chain, offers online services to businesses and designs its own brands of furniture, clothing and diapers. Its ambitions are wide: It launched a company to lower health care costs for its employees and Amazon’s corporate partners in the venture, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway.

Amazon’s employee total has ballooned to more than 600,000 worldwide, and that’s expected to increase as it builds more warehouses across the country to keep up with online orders. The company recently announced that it would pay all its workers at least $15 an hour, but the employees at its second headquarters will be paid a lot more — Amazon says they’ll make an average of more than $100,000 a year.

Amazon’s decision will likely lead to more foreign visitors, fuel more international flights and potentially stimulate more exports.

A selection of Northern Virginia gives local officials a huge economic win, one of the largest, if not the largest in a generation. With the jobs Amazon brings will come strains on housing and transportation.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said if the HQ2 comes to the Big Apple, it would be “the single biggest economic development deal in the history of New York City,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon announced its search for a second headquarters in September 2017. It received applications from 238 candidate locations, which Amazon whittled down to 20 finalist cities by January 2018.

Virginia, Maryland and D.C. all pitched for the headquarters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

