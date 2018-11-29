Cold temps cause icy conditions on DC-area roads

WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor says many area roads are experiencing icy conditions, so drivers should use caution on the morning commute.

WASHINGTON — Watch for icy conditions as you head out Thursday morning.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Jack Taylor says many area roads are experiencing icy conditions, so drivers should use caution on the morning commute.

In D.C.’s Interstate 295, southbound lanes on the left side after I-695/11th Street Bridge are blocked by the icy conditions.

On I-395 the northbound ramp to I-395 Express also has some icy patches.

On southbound George Washington Parkway before the Memorial Bridge, the right side is blocked by the icy conditions as well.

The icy conditions come a day after blustery wind and cold temperatures.

The D.C. area will see a break from the gusty conditions, although temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees below average on Thursday.

It will be “unseasonably chilly,” according to NBC Washington meteorologist Matt Ritter.

Highs are set for the mid 40s Thursday, and the morning sunshine will gradually fade to clouds later in the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Unseasonably chilly.

Highs: Low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold.

Lows: Low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly. Chance of light rain or drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs: Low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain arriving.

Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with a chance of showers. Breezy and warm.

Highs: Mid 60s.

