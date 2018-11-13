202.5
Arlington Memorial Bridge worker injured in fall

By Rick Massimo November 13, 2018 11:40 am 11/13/2018 11:40am
A construction worker had to be lowered onto this fire boat in order to be rescued after he fell from the bridge. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — A construction worker was hurt Tuesday morning after falling onto a superstructure below the Arlington Memorial Bridge, and the D.C. fire department had to lower him onto a boat to get him out.

The worker‘s injuries aren’t life-threatening, D.C. Fire and EMS said, but he fell onto on a superstructure below the travel lanes of the bridge, and the rescue process is “complex,” spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

At about 11 a.m., he was lowered onto a fireboat on the river below the bridge.

arlington memorial bridge construction accident Local News rick massimo Transportation News Washington, DC News
