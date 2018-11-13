Arlington Memorial Bridge worker injured in fall

A construction worker was hurt Tuesday morning after falling onto a superstructure below the Arlington Memorial Bridge, and the D.C. fire department had to lower him onto a boat to get him out.

The worker‘s injuries aren’t life-threatening, D.C. Fire and EMS said, but he fell onto on a superstructure below the travel lanes of the bridge, and the rescue process is “complex,” spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

At about 11 a.m., he was lowered onto a fireboat on the river below the bridge.