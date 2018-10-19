202
Home » Local News » Simulation takes kids on…

Simulation takes kids on a trip across Mars

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP October 19, 2018 4:03 pm 10/19/2018 04:03pm
Share

WASHINGTON – A new attraction will give kids a brief taste of life on another planet.

The Mars Experience at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center will debut as part of the Virginia location’s “Air & Scare” Halloween event Saturday.

The simulation will take kids onto a school bus that has video screens in place of windows, which can show a panoramic view of the Mars landscape. The trip across the Martian surface begins with views of rocky formations and open expanses, before one of the planet’s windstorms blocks the view by kicking up dust.

“In all likelihood, Mars will be the next celestial body that humans will walk on,” said the museum’s chief curator, Peter Jakab. “The first person who will walk on Mars is probably in school right now, and maybe it’ll be one of the children that goes on the Mars bus and gets inspired.”

The Mars Experience will be open on weekends at the Udvar-Hazy Center. There are plans to make it mobile and bring it to area schools by the end of the school year. While young children are the target audience, adults are allowed in — as long as they’re willing to cram into kid-sized seats.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
air and space john aaron Local News mars udvar-hazy center

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 21-27
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Oct. 21
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
John McCain’s life and career