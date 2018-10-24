Not mega-millionaires but DC, Va. still see $1M winners

They may not have won the record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but some people in the D.C. area can dry their tears with a much bigger bank account.

WASHINGTON — They may not have won the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but some people in the D.C. area can dry their tears with a much bigger bank account.

Of Tuesday’s stunning 36 second-prize tickets, two were in Virginia and one was in the District.

Each ticket is worth $1 million — before taxes, which are pretty severe.

Lottery officials have not specified exactly where those tickets were sold.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Sixteen other states had $1 million winners.

Eight were in California, four each in Florida and New York, two each in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, and one each in Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The Texas winner and one of the Florida Match 5 winners included the optional Megaplier, so those two tickets are worth $3 million each.

In total, there were 15,750,013 winning tickets Tuesday night in addition to the jackpot winner in South Carolina. The jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

In this 26-draw jackpot run, beginning with the July 27 drawing there were more than 50.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 85 worth $1 million or more and the jackpot winner.

There were over 450,000 tickets purchased in Virginia that won prizes.

Including the two tickets that won $1 million each, there were also 13 people that won $10,000 jackpots, and one $30,000 winner because the ticket purchaser spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier, which tripled the prize.

Here is where those high-dollar winning Virginia tickets were purchased.

The $1 million winners:

Chill Stop, 5033 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett

Giant Food, 4309 Dale Blvd., Dale City

The $30,000 Megaplier winner:

7-Eleven, 11854 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston

The $10,000 winners:

7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie

Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn

Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Fas Mart, 7559 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville

Styles Bi-Rite, 11300 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach

Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville

7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington

7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg

La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall

Virginia Lottery online subscription

For the next drawing on Friday, Oct. 26, the jackpot resets to its starting value of $40 million ($22.8 million cash).

CNN contributed to this post.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.