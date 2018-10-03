202
Home » Local News » 1 dead, major traffic…

1 dead, major traffic delays after multivehicle crash on I-270

By Lisa Weiner October 3, 2018 8:00 pm 10/03/2018 08:00pm
15 Shares

WASHINGTON — One person is dead Wednesday after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Bethesda, Maryland.

Just after 3 p.m., Maryland State Police were called to the scene of the crash on the southbound lanes of I-270 near the exit for Montrose Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said a box truck was parked on the shoulder when a car traveling south veered to the left where the truck was parked.

The car struck the rear of the truck that was unattended. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy from Boyds, Maryland, in Montgomery County, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash closed the two left main lanes of southbound I-270 and the left main lane of the northbound side before the Montrose Road exit, causing significant delays during the afternoon rush hours. All lanes reopened by 8 p.m.

Here is a map of where the crash occurred:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Meet the 2018 Washington Capitals

As the Washington Capitals raise their championship banner and get their rings, meet the 2018-19 squad ready to defend their title.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500