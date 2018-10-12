Lawmakers pledge increased public parking at Va. Capitol

Top lawmakers are pushing for more public parking as part of a $300 million makeover of Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Top lawmakers are pushing for more public parking as part of a $300 million makeover of Capitol Square.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that House Speaker Kirk Cox and Senate Rules Chairman Ryan McDougle issued a statement Tuesday that they were seeking “significantly increased capacity” for public parking in the plans’ designs.

State officials recently unveiled plans for a new parking deck that included 500 parking spots meant for state employees only, but said the plans could change.

Lawmakers have directed the clerks of the House and the Senate to work with the Department of General Services to explore ways of increasing public parking the design plans.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.