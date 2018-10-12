202
Home » Local News » Lawmakers pledge increased public…

Lawmakers pledge increased public parking at Va. Capitol

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 5:51 am 10/12/2018 05:51am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Top lawmakers are pushing for more public parking as part of a $300 million makeover of Capitol Square.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that House Speaker Kirk Cox and Senate Rules Chairman Ryan McDougle issued a statement Tuesday that they were seeking “significantly increased capacity” for public parking in the plans’ designs.

State officials recently unveiled plans for a new parking deck that included 500 parking spots meant for state employees only, but said the plans could change.

Lawmakers have directed the clerks of the House and the Senate to work with the Department of General Services to explore ways of increasing public parking the design plans.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
capitol square Local News parking public parking richmond Transportation News Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500