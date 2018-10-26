Heavy rain could hamper DC evening commute, weekend events

Less than 10 days ago, the Washington area got slapped by the sudden onset of cold weather. Now, it looks like heavy rain Friday evening could cause headaches for commuters.

WASHINGTON — Well, that escalated quickly.

Less than 10 days ago, the Washington area got slapped by the sudden onset of cold weather. Now, WTOP news partner NBC4 and StormTeam4 have a weather alert in place for the heavy rain anticipated for Friday evening.

According to StormTeam4 meteorologist Chuck Bell, that rain will likely arrive by late afternoon and won’t taper off into scattered showers until Saturday afternoon.

It will also be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the mid-40s through the morning hours before rising to the low-50s by afternoon.

“The heaviest and steadiest rain will come from sunset this evening though Saturday morning,” Bell said. “As what’s left of Hurricane Willa moves off the East coast, a new storm will develop.”

This will make Saturday morning quite breezy at times with northeast winds around 20-25 mph. That storm will then move up the Northeast corridor slowing travel from D.C. to Boston.

“Our area is likely to get an inch of rain, maybe 2 inches in spots,” Bell said.

He notes that competitors in the Marine Corps Marathon and 10K as well as spectators should plan on temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s at 8 a.m., rising to the mid-50s by noon and near 60 by 3 p.m.

Another wave of low pressure is likely to bring a period of showery weather Sunday evening, lasting into early Monday morning.

Bell says the Washington area should return to dry weather for Tuesday, Wednesday and probably Thursday of next week.

Forecast

Friday: Becoming cloudy with steady rain by evening. Rainfall up to 0.5 inches. Highs: 48-53.

Friday night: Cloudy with rain that is heavy at times. More than 1 inch of rain possible. Lows: 44-49.

Saturday: Rainy, breezy morning. Cloudy, showers in the afternoon. Half an inch of rain possible. Highs: 50-56.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Dry in the morning with a few showers by evening. Highs: 55-60.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Highs: 55-60.

