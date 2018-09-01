202
Heat, humidity, rain kick off Labor Day weekend in DC area

By Abigail Constantino
and Alejandro Alvarez September 1, 2018 10:00 pm 09/01/2018 10:00pm
WASHINGTON — Early morning downpours only added to an already muggy start to the Labor Day weekend, flooding roadways in Virginia and causing travel headaches for late-night commuters.

Labor Day weekend started with rain and flooding for parts of the D.C. area that will be followed by a hot, muggy Saturday with some additional downpours. But all is not lost, as Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be sunny but steamy.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties in Maryland; Falls Church, Alexandria, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia; and D.C. until 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The weekend’s weather is courtesy of a stalled front that has parked itself over the area, Prinzivalli said.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Monday: Labor Day: Steamy. Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low 90s with a heat index of 100-plus.

Topics:
labor day weekend Local News Maryland News Virginia Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic Washington, DC Weather Weather News
