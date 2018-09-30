DC-area doctor who treated 9/11 Pentagon victims killed in Md. crash

A well-respected and beloved D.C.-area doctor who specialized in helping heal burn patients is being remembered after he was killed in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Dr. Marion Jordan, 74, was a longtime doctor at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and former director of the hospital’s burn center.

“He was a very smart man, very respected around the country, around the world, for burn care. He saw everybody as his equal. Whether it was his nurse, a patient, a firefighter, a cleaning lady at the burn unit, he treated everybody the same,” said Jason Woods, president of the D.C. Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Jordan was killed early Friday morning along southbound Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County.



Maryland State Police said Jordan and the driver of another car were involved in a crash at Quarterfield Road. Jordan and the passenger of the other vehicle got out of their respective cars after the first collision, but were struck by a third car that also hit their vehicles.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but Jordan died at the crash scene.

Woods, in remembering the late doctor, told WTOP that when Jordan was alive, “he was present.”

“He was in the moment when he was there, and everything else that was building up in his day that might be getting behind a little bit — it was OK. He took that time to talk to people,” Woods said.

“He was just a very personable guy. He truly cared about everyone he came in contact with.”

Woods said he met Jordan in 2004 in the beginning days of the foundation. “The reason we started the foundation is because of Dr. Jordan,” Woods said.

At that time, he didn’t know the doctor, but, Woods said, “his name is one that you just kept hearing about. And our union, Local 36, had always raised money for the burn center at Washington Hospital Center. So when we approached him about starting a foundation to support his burn unit, he welcomed us with open arms.”

Not only was Jordan known for taking his time to interact with his patients and being present with everyone he encountered, he was also known for his stellar surgical handiwork.

“The staff, some of his occupational therapists and physical therapists would describe his skin grafts on hands as beautiful,” Woods said.

