Man who marshals say threatened to kill president is believed to be in area

Shawn Richard Christy is wanted for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear in court for an aggravated assault case. (Courtesy U.S. Marshals Service)

Shawn Richard Christy of Pennsylvania has threatened to use "full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me."

WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man who’s allegedly threatened to kill both a prosecutor and the president is believed to be in the D.C. area.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Shawn Richard Christy, 27, who they say is armed and dangerous.

Christy is wanted for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear in court for an aggravated assault case. He has also threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy after Facebook threats against the Northampton County, Pennsylvania, district attorney.

“Keep it up [John] Morganelli,” Christy wrote, according to authorities. “I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Christy was believed to be seen sleeping in a vehicle Sunday evening in the 13000 block of Winters Lane in Cumberland, Maryland. He fled the scene.

Early on Monday, a truck that had been in the vicinity was reported stolen. Christy is believed to be in the 1997 red GMC Sierra pickup, which has the Pennsylvania license plate number ZGL-2845.

Christy stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has short, dark blonde hair, a full beard and a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. Christy also speaks with a noticeable lisp.

When he was sighted Sunday, he was wearing a tan shirt and bluejeans.

Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 215-418-4000.

