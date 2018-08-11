202
Flash flood watch in effect as storms move across DC region

By Nahal Amouzadeh
and Valerie Bonk August 11, 2018 2:15 pm 08/11/2018 02:15pm
Rain, thunderstorms and local flash flood watches are in the forecast Saturday with many outdoor concerts and events on the schedule for the D.C. area.

WASHINGTON — Rain, thunderstorms and flash flood watches are in the forecast Saturday with many outdoor concerts and events on the schedule for the D.C. area.

Showers are expected throughout the day with a few thunderstorms possible by the afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the following areas until 1 a.m.:

D.C.

Maryland

  • Anne Arundel County
  • Baltimore County
  • Baltimore City County
  • Carroll County
  • Howard County
  • Montgomery County
  • Prince George’s County

Virginia

  • City of Alexandria
  • Arlington County
  • Fairfax County
  • Loudoun County
  • Prince William County

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The NWS suggests those in the areas of the flash flood watches to monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

Forecast

Some showers are expected on Sunday as well as the weather is expected to be warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s, said Ricketts.

Saturday night: Warm and muggy, with patchy fog. Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid, with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Monday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, warm and muggy. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

