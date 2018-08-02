202
Home » Local News » Driver in deadly hit-and-run…

Driver in deadly hit-and-run crashed into car parked on Beltway shoulder

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP August 2, 2018 4:16 pm 08/02/2018 04:16pm
310 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police are questioning a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said a Mazda Miata was parked on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 495 in the area of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, apparently because the driver was having car trouble.

Investigators believe the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV drove into the right shoulder lane, hit the smaller car and drove off. Police responded to the crash shortly before 11 p.m.

Two men were in the Miata: 21-year-old Christian Guerreiro was killed, and 20-year-old Ryan Eades was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Both are from D.C.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Because no charges have been filed so far, the suspect’s name has not been released.

State police urge anyone with information about the crash to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
capital beltway crime fatal hit-and-run hit and run Local News Maryland News maryland state police Prince George's County, MD News Transportation News woodrow wilson bridge
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500