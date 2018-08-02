Driver in deadly hit-and-run crashed into car parked on Beltway shoulder

One man was killed and another man is in the hospital after a driver hit their car parked on the right shoulder lane in the area of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON — Police are questioning a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said a Mazda Miata was parked on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 495 in the area of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, apparently because the driver was having car trouble.

Investigators believe the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder SUV drove into the right shoulder lane, hit the smaller car and drove off. Police responded to the crash shortly before 11 p.m.

Two men were in the Miata: 21-year-old Christian Guerreiro was killed, and 20-year-old Ryan Eades was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. Both are from D.C.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Because no charges have been filed so far, the suspect’s name has not been released.

State police urge anyone with information about the crash to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

