Person rescued from water near Woodrow Wilson Bridge

WASHINGTON — A person was rescued by a civilian boat from the water near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Saturday morning.

Witnesses said they could see the person trying to swim to shore, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The victim was pulled from the water with the help of a public safety boat and brought to the Virginia shore.

How the person ended up in the water remains unclear.

The incident prompted a multi-jurisdictional response, involving first responders from Prince George’s County, Fairfax County and Alexandria.

U/D #WWB — witnesses report person jumped from bridge. A civilian boat pulled victim from water and with assistance of public safety boat bringing patient to Virginia shore for transport #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 23, 2017

