201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Person rescued from water…

Person rescued from water near Woodrow Wilson Bridge

By Reem Nadeem December 23, 2017 10:13 am 12/23/2017 10:13am
Share

WASHINGTON — A person was rescued by a civilian boat from the water near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Saturday morning.

Witnesses said they could see the person trying to swim to shore, according to Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The victim was pulled from the water with the help of a public safety boat and brought to the Virginia shore.

How the person ended up in the water remains unclear.

The incident prompted a multi-jurisdictional response, involving first responders from Prince George’s County, Fairfax County and Alexandria.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News mark brady Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News reem nadeem Virginia woodrow wilson bridge
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas movies

Cheesy. Cliché. Sentimental. Sure, they're all that. And, here are the top 25 movies to get you in the holiday spirit.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest