Rangers bring up infielder Jonah Bride, option outfielder Alejandro Osuna

The Rangers optioned outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Round Rock to make room for Bride on their active roster.

The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers selected the contract of infielder Jonah Bride from Triple-A Round Rock and had him in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Baltimore at third base.

The right-handed hitting Bride faced Orioles left-hander Cade Povich. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker indicated Bride could start again on Monday night against Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers as Texas begins a seven-game California road trip.

Bride, 30, hit .282 with 10 home runs and 60 RBIs in 97 games for Round Rock this season. His most recent action in the major leagues came with Minnesota in June 2025.

The Rangers optioned outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Round Rock to make room for Bride on their active roster.

Osuna hit .255 with one home run and 24 RBIs in 76 games with the Rangers.

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