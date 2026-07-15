DC Sports Reality Check: Tickets, streaming and betting — the rising cost of being a sports fan

In Part 3 of a five-day series on how D.C.-area sports fans follow their teams, Rob Woodfork explores fan reactions to tickets, streaming and betting.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The struggle of convenience for sports fans

Editor’s Note: This is part 3 of a five-part series on what it means to be a D.C. sports fan in 2026. WTOP’s Rob Woodfork talked with dozens of fans — die-hards, casuals, transplants and people who barely watch — about how they follow their teams, what it costs them and what keeps them coming back. Some of what they said was about coverage. Most of it wasn’t. Read all 5 parts and learn more about how this series was reported.

Part 2 was about what fans want in the car: the score, the detail that makes it matter, fast, from a trustworthy voice with some life in it. They’ll take all of that gladly.

The catch — the thing that surfaced over and over once I started asking — is what it now costs them to get it.

And not just money, though there’s plenty of that. But also friction, time and attention. Following your team in 2026 has quietly become something you pay for in four different currencies. Today focuses on the hidden cost of staying connected.

The cover charge

Start with the most basic cost of all: getting in the door. By the Fan Cost Index — the standard yardstick for what a day at the game actually runs — taking a family of four to an NFL game now clears $600 once you fold in tickets, parking and a round of concessions.

A baseball game comes gentler, around $240. A single seat to a Nationals game is on the higher end at an average of around $45 this season, which feels reasonable right up until you multiply it by a family and a parking spot and a couple of ballpark beers. And these costs have outrun inflation for years.

Jonathan, who outlined the inside-the-park grand slam at Nationals Park in Part 2 of this series, has been going to games since he was a kid in the 1980s — $3 nights at the ballpark with his dad, watching the Orioles. He’s done the quiet math on what’s happened since:

“My salary has not increased as fast as ticket prices.”

That’s the whole squeeze in 10 words. Same team, same seats. What’s changed is the distance between what they cost and what an ordinary paycheck can absorb.

WTOP’s own Reada Kessler, a lifelong Commanders fan, spent years on the franchise’s infamous season-ticket waitlist. By the time her name finally came up, her interest in meeting the steep price had drifted out of reach.

Kessler still spends on the team merchandise, but even the cost of following the Commanders via online subscriptions is a bridge too far:

“I just don’t have all that money to be putting into those things.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

In Part 3 of his weeklong series, 'DC Sports Reality Check', WTOP's Rob Woodfork talks with fans about their frustrations over paying to follow their teams in four different currencies.

Death by a thousand subscriptions

The same explosion of choice that was supposed to make following your team easier has instead splintered it across a dozen apps, each with its own login and its own monthly charge.

Watching every NFL game in the 2026 season can require as many as 10 separate subscriptions, at a cost approaching $1,000 — a tangle frustrating enough that the Federal Communications Commission has opened a public inquiry into the migration of live sports to streaming, the agency calling the shift a “real pain for consumers.”

A recent Ipsos poll found 63% of Americans — and an even larger share of sports fans, 75% — now say there are simply too many platforms required to watch live sports.

That brings us to Shadrick, who told me while taking in a Nationals game he’s seen that thousand-dollar figure to follow NFL football up close and personal. He grew up in Chicago, moved here, and now pays for MLB.TV to follow his Cubs from afar. And the Nats — the team he adopted as his second team, in the city where he now lives?

“I pay for MLB TV to watch my Cubs, but I can’t watch the Nats — they’re blacked out.”

That’s not a glitch. The blackout is baked into the out-of-market package by rule — the local team is the one Shadrick can’t see on the service he already pays for.

“Long gone,” he told me, “are the days of just regular broadcast TV.”

And even broadcast television is guilty of the gut-punch version of fragmentation — Allison couldn’t even see the conclusion of a tightly-contested women’s golf tournament recently:

“We were just watching the LPGA last week and they turned off the coverage to go to the men’s event, and we had to find another streaming app to be able to watch it … it’s kind of ridiculous.”

The friction shows up even when nobody’s charging admission. Miguel, another transplant from Chicago who turns up at Audi Field for D.C. United, just wants to read about his team:

“Too many ads … I’m filtering through like crazy little ads to get through to the story.”

That’s the tax you pay in attention — the seconds and the patience spent getting past the thing in front of you to reach the thing you came for.

Remember Molly at Nationals Park? Since her work subscription to the Washington Post went away, so did her habit of reading the sports section.

“Since we got rid of it, it tends to be whatever recommended articles pop up. I don’t always seek stuff out.”

She didn’t decide to follow her teams less closely. Cost decided it for her.

“A lot of stuff is behind a paywall, just in general,” she said.

Add it all up — the blackouts, the splintered apps, the ads, the paywalls — and the abundance that looked so promising in Part 1 starts to feel like a maze you pay admission to wander.

Before this turns into nothing but a ledger of grievances, though, one thing worth saying plainly: these people are all still paying. Still subscribing, still driving to the ballpark, still hunting down whatever app has the game. You don’t resent the price of something you don’t care about — they grumble precisely because what’s on the other side of the turnstile is something they love.

A few have even beaten the system. Jonathan eventually found his Nats games tucked into a streaming package right next to his Orioles, blackout dodged thanks to DirecTV. The frustration running through this episode isn’t the frustration of people walking away. It’s the frustration of people who want in — and keep paying to stay there.

Derrick, a special education teacher in Centreville featured in Part 2, put the perfect words to exactly why they keep paying:

“You can’t fax a handshake — you want to be at the stadium, you want to get the hot dog … I’ll pay 20 bucks for popcorn. Buy once, cry once.”

No app reproduces the walk up to the gate, the noise, the hot dog that costs too much and tastes better for it. Plus, there’s the emotional pull Derrick added:

“We’re not going to have our kids in our house for much longer, right? You want to create those memories and just get, even for a few minutes, just get everybody rolling in the same direction, for once, as a family.”

More on that in Part 5 of this series. But now …

Be a part of the conversation! Share your thoughts about DC sports in the WTOP app. Click on the feedback button to leave us a voicemail or email (Apple | Android).

The bet they’re not making

There’s one more thing the industry is pushing at fans right now, harder than tickets or streaming or anything else. And it’s the one place where, almost across the board, the people I talked to are pushing back.

Betting.

Let’s start with the size of it: In 2025, bettors in Virginia put down more than $7.6 billion, in Maryland about $6.5 billion and the District itself another $855 million — roughly $15 billion wagered in a single year across the D.C. region and beyond. In Maryland, more was bet on parlays than on anything else — the long-shot, many-legged bets the house loves most.

And yet, for all those billions, most Americans aren’t betting at all. Only about 1 in 5 U.S. adults — 22% in Pew Research’s latest survey — bet money on sports in any form in the past year. Which means the fans in my conversations who shrugged at the whole thing aren’t outliers. They’re the quiet majority.

What’s growing is the most aggressive corner of the business. Live, in-game betting — wagering on the next pitch or the next possession while the game is still being played, the kind the apps push hardest — has doubled in a single year, to roughly 1 in 6 Americans.

And the unease is climbing right alongside it. In that same polling, 49% of Americans said sports betting lessens the integrity of the games, up from 41% at the start of the year.

Ironically, one of the most grounded and pointed comments I got from respondents came not from a die-hard sports fan, but my sister, Lauren, who barely follows sports.

But after years of studying and working in psychology, she talks about betting ads as a mechanism:

“This influx of ads that are like getting us dopamine hits from playing on sports games — and then that leads to cheating at the highest levels.”

That sounds a lot like the unprecedented Brendan Sorsby case. There’s also another NBA betting scandal to add to an already-long list of examples of the dramatic rise in gambling controversies within sports in recent years.

Chris, a casual sports fan and a father of two, objects on different grounds — and his worry runs to the next generation.

He doesn’t hate all of it; bet on your team if you like, he said. What unsettles him is the prop bet, the wager on whether one specific player hits one specific number, and what the whole apparatus is quietly teaching the kids coming up:

“We’ve come to this place where we have commodified things that are not supposed to be commodified.”

Young athletes, he points out, can now pull up their own draft odds on a phone — read what the market thinks of them before they’ve so much as arrived.

“The players know they’re not supposed to know,” he said — a quiet, unsettling picture of a game rearranging itself around the bet.

And it isn’t only the people who never bet. Even the bettors are easing off. Rich, a die-hard fan from Laurel, actually wagers — but carefully, and less than he used to. He’s traded the long-shot parlays for straight bets on the sports he knows cold, and he’s watched what the other road does to people:

“I’ve also seen the negative effect it’s had on others always chasing the +3500, 10-leg parlay.”

Put it together and you get the strange shape of this moment. Betting is the industry’s loudest bet on the future of being a fan — the thing it is spending the most to sell. And the very people it’s being sold to are mostly declining. Quietly, without a protest.

Looking ahead to Part 4

Over and over, the fans you’ve met so far knew exactly what they wanted and exactly what bugged them — sharp, certain, no hesitation.

Ask them what kind of fan they are, though, and the description hardly ever matched the behavior. The bandwagoner who owns it. The die-hard who’s quietly checked out. The guy who swears he’s done with a sport he still watches every weekend. And the surprising part isn’t the gap — it’s that the most honest people I met are the ones grinning while they admit it. (Myself very much included.)

Part 4 centers on the fan you think you are, versus the fan you actually are. Not a single fraud in the bunch — just a lot of us a little funnier than the version we’d present on game day.

Be a part of the conversation! Share your thoughts about DC sports in the WTOP app. Click on the feedback button to leave us a voicemail or email (Apple | Android).

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.