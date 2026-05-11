Martinez scores 2nd straight game-winning goal to give the Spirit a 1-0 win at the Reign

Claudia Martínez scored her second consecutive game-winning goal to lift the visiting Washington Spirit over the Seattle Reign 1-0 on Sunday.

Claudia Martínez scored her second consecutive game-winning goal to lift the visiting Washington Spirit over the Seattle Reign 1-0 on Sunday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, host Kansas City beat the Chicago Stars 3-0, and Bay FC played to a scoreless draw with the Utah Royals.

In the 47th minute, the Spirit successfully defended a Reign corner kick, but Trinity Rodman went down favoring her right ankle. Although Rodman came back into the match, she was later subbed off in the 56th minute.

In the 84th minute, Gabrielle Carle delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, finding Martínez for the game’s only goal.

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver recorded three saves to earn her fifth clean sheet of the season. The Spirit (5-1-3) have won five straight games and are unbeaten in their last eight.

The Seattle Reign (3-3-2) have not scored in 409 minutes and are winless in their last four games.

Chawinga’s hat trick powers Current win

Reigning two-time NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga scored three goals against the Stars for the Current’s first regular-season hat trick.

Off a deflection from defender Sam Staab and an assist from Croix Bethune, Chawinga opened up scoring for the Current (4-4-0) in the 22nd minute.

Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher attempted to cut off a cross, but the rebound landed in the path of Chawinga in the 47th for the brace. Two minutes later, Michelle Cooper’s short lofted pass found Chawinga and she completed the hat trick.

Current goalkeeper Lorena made three saves for her first clean sheet of the season.

It was Chawinga’s first hat trick and the first of the 2026 NWSL season.

The Chicago Stars (2-7-0) have lost three straight.

Utah shutout streak continues

With a scoreless draw at Bay FC, the Utah Royals extended their shutout streak to five games.

Utah captain Paige Cronin had two chances on breakaways in the 68th and 89th minutes, but both were denied by Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Meanwhile, Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn recorded a save to preserve the clean sheet.

Bay FC (3-3-1) earned its second straight shutout.

The Royals (5-2-2) had their five-match winning streak halted. However, their shutout streak continued at 468 minutes.

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