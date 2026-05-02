Brewers hope Misiorowski avoids serious injury when his bid for no-hitter ends with hamstring cramp

Jacob Misiorowski's bid for a no-hitter quickly faded as the biggest news for the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-foot-7 right-hander when a hamstring injury forced him to leave Friday night's 6-1 win at Washington

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel) WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski’s bid for a no-hitter quickly faded as the biggest news for the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-foot-7 right-hander when a hamstring injury forced him to leave Friday night’s 6-1 win at Washington.

Misiorowski worked 5 1/3 innings hitless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks before leaving the game because of a right hamstring cramp. The 24-year-old Misiorowski departed after throwing a 98.9 mph fastball to James Wood.

After delivering the pitch, Misiorowski caught the return throw from catcher William Contreras and then walked off the mound and looked toward the Milwaukee dugout. Following a discussion on the mound with manager Pat Murphy and trainer Brad Epstein, Misiorowski left the field.

“Just a hamstring cramp,” Misiorowski said. “Didn’t want to push through it. Thought better to turn it over to the bullpen and let (Aaron Ashby) handle it.”

The Brewers hope Misiorowski avoided a serious injury.

“It seems like things are going in the right direction,” Murphy said before Saturday’s game. “He feels like he’s going to be fine, but we’re going to see if he can go through his normal day and see what it has in store for us. I think he’s going to be fine.”

Murphy said no imaging was performed on the pitcher.

Misiorowski said Friday he felt discomfort in the hamstring from the start of the sixth inning.

“Probably about the last warmup pitch and then that whole first batter I had it,” Misiorowski said. “It didn’t really get terrible until that first pitch to Wood, and then it really grabbed. One of those things.”

Ashby replaced Misiorowski. Daylen Lile’s double to left field off Ashby with one out in the seventh broke up the combined no-hitter. Milwaukee left fielder Blake Perkins made a a diving attempt to catch Lile’s double.

Misiorowski’s 43 pitches of 100 mph or more was third-highest since tracking began in 2008. He trailed only 47 by Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene at St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2022, and 44 by Greene against Pittsburgh on March 30, 2023.

The injury scare with Misiorowski came after the Brewers placed Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Woodruff left Thursday night’s game after 1 1/3 innings when a reduction in his velocity caused concern. Right-hander Quinn Priester hasn’t pitched yet this year because of thoracic outlet syndrome.

Murphy also provided an update Saturday on reliever Angel Zerpa, who was placed on the 15-day IL on Wednesday with left forearm tightness.

“He got a second opinion and now the ball’s in his court,” Murphy said regarding potential surgery for Zerpa.

Murphy said it’s always necessary to prepare for injuries, especially with pitchers.

“You expect the full catastrophe every year — everything’s going to happen,” Murphy said. “I’m really hopeful that it’s not that. Again, every year it gets around to the full catastrophe, not usually by May 1st.”

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