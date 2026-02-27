Lacrosse tournament brings the best of the best to Springfield

Many of the world’s best lacrosse players are in town for the kickoff of the Lexus Championship Series on Friday night at the St. James in Springfield, Virginia.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Premiere Lacrosse League championship begins in Virginia

Many of the world’s best lacrosse players are in town for the kickoff of the Lexus Championship Series on Friday night at the St. James in Springfield, Virginia.

The tournament for the Premier Lacrosse League and the Women’s Lacrosse League will feature Olympic-style 6-on-6 play instead of the more common 10-on-10.

Rachael DeCecco, senior vice president of lacrosse for both leagues, said it will be an exciting preview of what to expect in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Men’s lacrosse returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1908, and women’s lacrosse will make its debut in Los Angeles.

DeCecco said the smaller format gives fans a faster, higher scoring game.

“You’re going to see really the best athletes in the world compete,” she said. “This game is similar to basketball, with the speed and the skill. So if you’re a basketball fan, or you just like sports in general, this is a great entrée into lacrosse.”

A fast and exciting game to be sure, but it is also a competition, and professional athletes are nothing if not competitive.

Ally Mastroianni, the captain of the California Palms, said she wants to win this weekend.

“I’m extremely competitive,” Mastroianni said. “It would mean so much.”

Mastroianni has been playing lacrosse since she was a kid in New Jersey, and besides the Palms, she also plays for the U.S. National Team.

Midfielder Bryan Costabile is originally from Sykesville, Maryland. He’s been playing lacrosse since he was 4 years old and has been a professional player with the New York Atlas for six years.

Costabile said fans can expect a fast-paced game with a lot of intensity.

“It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before,” he said.

The Lexus Championship Series tournament starts Friday. The semifinals will be played March 7 and a final winner will be declared in a championship game March 8.

For tickets and information visit the Premier Lacrosse League’s website.

The Lexus Championship Series kicks off Friday in Springfield, Virginia. (WTOP/Steve Karesh) WTOP/Steve Karesh The tournament for the Premier Lacrosse League and the Women’s Lacrosse League will feature Olympic-style 6-on-6 play instead of the more common 10-on-10. (WTOP/Steve Karesh) WTOP/Steve Karesh Members of the California Palms prepare for the Lexus Championship Series. (WTOP/Steve Karesh) WTOP/Steve Karesh A Maryland native is playing for the New York Atlas in the tournament. (WTOP/Steve Karesh) WTOP/Steve Karesh The Lexus Championship Series tournament’s championship game will be played March 8. (WTOP/Steve Karesh) WTOP/Steve Karesh ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.