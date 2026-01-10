Maxey’s 29 points lead 76ers to victory over Magic despite poor 3-point shooting

Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and three steals, Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 103-91 on Friday night in a game in which the teams combined to make 8 of 57 3-point shots.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and three steals, Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 103-91 on Friday night in a game in which the teams combined to make 8 of 57 3-point shots.

Paul George scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the fifth time in six games. Philadelphia has won four straight on the road.

Desmond Bane led Orlando with 23 points. Anthony Black added 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Philadelphia shot 4 for 28 (14.3%) from long range to Orlando’s 4 for 29 (13.8%).

Maxey, the NBA’s third-leading scorer at 30.7 points per game, made only 3 of 12 shots in a 12-point first half and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 10 for 22 overall and 3 for 8 on threes.

When Maxey hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter, the 76ers were 3 for 22 from 3-point range and had a seven-point lead. His final 3-pointer came with 3:42 left and gave the 76ers their largest lead, 101-85.

Referee Bill Kennedy left the court in a wheelchair after suffering an apparent leg injury during the first quarter.

The Magic played without Tristan da Silva (back spams) and Jalen Suggs, who missed a fourth straight game with a right knee contusion.

Up next

76ers: Play at Toronto on Sunday and Monday.

Magic: Play at home against New Orleans on Sunday.

