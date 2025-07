Pelicans rookie, former U.Md. star Derik Queen out 3+ months after surgery for torn wrist ligament

Pelicans rookie Derik Queen is likely to miss at least the start of training camp after having surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans rookie Derik Queen is likely to miss at least the start of training camp after having surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Queen was hurt Tuesday while playing in an NBA Summer League game. The Pelicans said he would be evaluated again in approximately 12 weeks, which would be after camps have begun.

The procedure Friday was to address a torn scapholunate ligament. It was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-9 Queen was the Big Ten freshman of the year after averaging 16.5 points for Maryland. His buzzer-beater against Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament sent the Terrapins into the Sweet 16, where they lost to eventual national champion Florida.

He was taken with the No. 13 pick in the draft by Atlanta and the Pelicans acquired his rights in a trade.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.