Angels promote top prospect Christian Moore for series at Baltimore

The Los Angeles Angels promoted their top prospect, second baseman Christian Moore, ahead of Friday’s game in Baltimore.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels promoted their top prospect, second baseman Christian Moore, ahead of Friday’s game in Baltimore.

He hit ninth and played second base in his debut for the Angels.

Moore was the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Tennessee. Moore began his season with Double-A Rocket City and was promoted last month to Triple-A Salt Lake. He hit five homers with 32 RBIs overall in the minor leagues this season.

Moore is already the fifth player from last year’s draft to reach the major leaguers. He joined such standouts as Kansas City’s Jac Caglianone.

Moore hit .302 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs in 79 career minor-league games. He hit a Tennessee-record 34 homers last season and holds the program record with 61. The 22-year-old Moore is a Brooklyn, New York, naive and helped lead the Vols to the College World Series championship last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.