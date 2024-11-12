Howard U. women’s soccer team wins first NEC Tournament, heads to NCAA’s

It will be the Bison's third appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first since joining the Northeast Conference four years ago.

The Howard University women's soccer team celebrates a win over the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights on Nov. 10, 2024.(Courtesy Howard Bison) The Howard University women's soccer team celebrates a win over the Fairleigh Dickinson University Knights on Nov. 10, 2024.(Courtesy Howard Bison) The Howard University women’s soccer team looks to continue its historic season this week as the Bison prepare to play in the NCAA tournament.

Howard (11-4-5) will kick off against top-seeded Duke for the first time ever Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina. It will be the Bison’s third appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first since joining the Northeast Conference four years ago.

The team is on a historic run, winning its first-ever NEC regular-season title after securing a 6-0 victory over Delaware State on Oct. 31, putting its conference record at 8-1-1.

On Sunday, Howard defeated FDU 2-1 to win its first NEC Tournament championship with goals by Herndon, Virginia, native Samantha James and McLean High School alum Kyra Bolden.

The result secured the Bison’s spot in the national tournament, ending a six-year absence and making it one of two HBCU’s participating in the event.

“This is a momentous moment for this program,” head coach Brent Leiba said Sunday before receiving a Gatorade bath from his players. “It’s cool, but it is the greatest feeling. This is what we worked so hard for.”

Howard joins Georgetown and Virginia as the region’s representatives in the women’s college soccer tournament.

