Canadiens winger Patrik Laine sidelined for Game 3 vs Capitals due to upper-body injury

The Associated Press

April 25, 2025, 8:40 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal’s Patrik Laine is out for Friday’s Game 3 of the Canadiens’ first-round playoff series against Washington due to an upper-body injury.

Laine missed the team’s morning skate, and the Canadiens said he will be evaluated daily.

Laine’s absence comes after coach Martin St. Louis benched the 27-year-old winger for the third period of Wednesday’s Game 2 3-1 loss after a difficult first two periods for the Finnish forward.

Kasperi Kapanen replaced Laine, while defenseman Arber Xhekaj was inserted into the lineup for Jayden Struble.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

The 27-year-old Laine, known for his dangerous shot, hasn’t scored in his last seven games.

The Canadiens acquired Laine and a second-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Laine had 20 goals – including 15 on the power play – and 13 assists in 52 games this season after missing the first two months with a knee injury.

“We have some guys battling things, so we’ll see what we start with tonight,” St. Louis said earlier Friday. “Obviously in a series, during games, you make adjustments. That’s part of a best-of-seven.”

Montreal is hosting its first playoff game in front of a sold-out crowd since 2017. The Canadiens played in an empty, or reduced-capacity, Bell Centre during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.

