US men’s soccer goalkeeper Matt Turner is ready to face Colombia in DC

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner spoke to WTOP about the Stars and Stripes' preparations for its friendly match at Commanders Field and his thoughts on playing in Copa America.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team touched down in the D.C. region earlier this week to begin preparing for a summer filled with important matches building up to the 2026 World Cup. And Matt Turner is ready to compete against some of the world’s best for the Stars and Stripes.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Dan Mullan) DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Dan Mullan) The 30-year-old goalkeeper enters camp looking to extend his stellar performances for the USMNT. Turner has made 38 appearances for the U.S., starting all four of the team’s 2022 World Cup matches, and earning 23 clean sheets. He has led the U.S. to two CONCACAF Nations League titles and the 2021 Gold Cup, winning the Gold Glove honors as the tournament’s best keeper.

Turner arrives to D.C. after a tough club season with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, where he only recorded two clean sheets and, at one point, was benched. He also faces competition within the U.S. camp to keep his starting job long term with the emergence of Ethan Horvath and younger netminders who are preparing to play in the Paris Olympics.

However, the New Jersey native tells WTOP he welcomes the challenge during a busy summer. The U.S. will spend the next two weeks training in the D.C. region before playing in two international friendlies against South American opponents: Colombia at Commanders Field on June 8 and Brazil in Orlando on June 12.

The matches are in preparation for a special edition of the Copa America tournament, which normally only features South American teams, but will include North American sides this year. The U.S. will begin group play against Bolivia on June 23.

Turner, along with Horvath, met with local youth players at the Bowlero Tysons Corner in Virginia as part of a kickoff event for Copa Tysons, a local campaign featuring several soccer-themed events, including an outdoor screening of the 2024 UEFA European Championship final, to attract fans to watch matches at its restaurants.

After the event, Turner spoke to WTOP about the team’s preparations for its friendly match at Commanders Field and his thoughts on playing in Copa America.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Goalkeeper Matt Turner speaks to WTOP before the U.S.'s friendly match in Landover

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

José Umaña: First off, how’s it feel now that you guys are now in (camp) together, getting ready to prepare not just for Colombia but Copa America as well?

Matt Turner: It’s always special when we get back together. (The) first couple of days, seeing the guys again, making those connections again, and really just getting to work. A few of us have had extended periods off. We know there’s a lot of work to do before we step on the pitch against Colombia. But the task is clear, and we’re really excited.

Umaña: For you especially, with the goalkeepers, and everybody’s coming in. How’s the battle been so far? So how’s it feel to now get ready to prepare to battle for your spot?

Turner: It’s one of those for me. I always feel like I need to bring my best when it comes to playing for the national team. When you have guys like Ethan (Horvath), Shawn (Johnson) and Gaga (Slonina) coming through and Patrick Schulte coming through. For me, it’s important when I have the opportunities to play for the national team to not just play, but to train and train well and bring my best effort and energy every time I step on the pitch. So it feels good. The battles are definitely heating up. And as more and more guys get into camp, we’ll be in full throttle.

Umaña: Speaking of more guys arriving to the camp, is there anybody you’re excited to see that you haven’t had a lot of time to play with as teammates?

Turner: Well, I spent a lot of time with Ethan, obviously, at (Nottingham) Forest and over the years training. So it’s really great to get back together with him and train together. We know how to push each other’s buttons and make each other better. So we have a really great relationship. And it’s been great to see him and catch up with him again, I’m looking forward to just be with everybody. It’s not like a team where you have one or two friends in pockets. Everybody hangs out with everybody and that’s a really, really special environment to be a part of.

Umaña: U.S. is such a big country to start off this “summer of soccer” in the nation’s capital. How do you feel as one of the players and starters on the team to kick off here in the nation’s capital?

Turner: I’ve never played a national team game here. So I’m really, really excited. Obviously, so much history here and so many important people and figures in our country, and it’s just going to be a real honor to be able to represent the Stars and Stripes here in D.C.

Umaña: You guys are here at this event here in Bowlero. How was it to see all these young fans really excited to see you, meet you and asked you to autograph any little thing?

Turner: Yeah, it’s really special. I was that kid, maybe not necessarily about soccer when I was younger, but I was that kid. I wanted to meet professional athletes. Those meetings all had a really lasting impact on my life. I still remember them now, almost 30 years old. So if we can give these kids a lifetime memory here and now, and revolving around the beautiful game, especially, that’s a win in my book.

Members of the @USMNT, Ethan Horvath and Matt Turner, meet with young soccer fans at the Bowlero in Tysons Galleria as part of @tysons_va‘s Copa Tysons kickoff event. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/rPHDT3yRUe — José Mauricio Umaña (@Jose_M_Umana) May 29, 2024

Umaña: You guys are playing in Colombia in (Commanders) Field. What is the expectation? Obviously it’s a friendly, but what are you hoping to get out of that kind of a game, against that kind of an opponent before Copa America?

Turner: They’re an amazing team. Honestly, if you ask me, they’re a team that’s — probably within their camp — expecting to have a say about who wins the Copa America. So for us, it’s really important to test ourselves against the elites, and try to win those games, and really just see what Copa America is going to be about. What the crowd will be like, will it be more Colombian? Will it be more American? Kind of to get the feeling for all those because we haven’t had many experiences recently against South American teams.

Umaña: So how excited are you for Copa America?

Turner: I’m very excited. This is going to be very special for us. We know how much it means to us, within the locker room, but also to our fans as well and the people of our country. Obviously, the U.S. is a huge melting pot so Copa America and doing well in it would be some pretty big bragging rights for a large portion of the country.

Umaña: So what would you say to any American fans that haven’t decided to purchase that ticket to see the match at Commanders Field?

Turner: Come out! It’s going to be a great game. First time we’ve been together. The atmosphere is going to be popping, and there’s only a few tickets left. So if you want to be part of something special, get through.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.