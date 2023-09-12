Washington Spirit’s Paige Metayer’s journey from undrafted rookie to pro starter

The Washington Spirit's Paige Metayer tells WTOP that she’s got more to do in her young career before becoming one of the league’s best.

OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock and Washington Spirit midfielder Paige Metayer compete for the ball during the first half of an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP Photo/Terrance Williams July 8th, 2023: Midfielder Paige Metayer attempts to win a header during the Washington Spirit’s NWSL match against San Diego Wave at D.C.’s Audi Field. (Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato) Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato July 8, 2023: Midfielder Paige Metayer dribbles the ball during the Washington Spirit’s match against San Diego Wave at D.C.’s Audi Field. (Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato) Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato HARRISON, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 19: Paige Metayer #26 of the Washington Spirit and Lynn Williams #10 of the NJ/NY Gotham FC go after the ball during the first half of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup match at Red Bull Arena on April 19, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Photo by Elsa/Getty Images August 27, 2023: Paige Matayer dribbles the ball during the Washington Spirit’s match against Portland Thorns at D.C.’s Audi Field. (Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato) Courtesy Washington Spirit/Breanna Biorato ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Paige Metayer recalls her professional soccer debut as “certainly surreal.”

In late March, with over 11,000 spectators at D.C.’s Audi Field, the 22-year-old midfielder walked out on the field as a starter for the Washington Spirit in its season opener against OL Reign.

Looking at the opposing side of the pitch, Metayer noticed the familiar names of players she had rooted for or had seen on TV, such as U.S. women’s national team stars Rose Lavelle and Sofia Huerta. After going undrafted in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft, Matayer was in that moment seconds away from living her dream, comparing the game-time atmosphere to living out of “a video game.”

With her parents watching in the stands, the 22-year-old took a deep breath and absorbed the moment.

“You kind of just have to like block out all the noise; block out what you’re about to do and just act like it’s any other game,” she said in an interview. “But it was surreal for sure.”

The undrafted rookie played the whole match and since then has become one of the linchpins in the Spirit’s midfield, earning applause and recognition league-wide.

While Metayer is on her way to becoming one of the league’s best, she tells WTOP she’s got more work to do to get better.

Strong start to pro career

Metayer, who grew up in Irving, California, has fit in right away in center midfield as part of Washington’s pressing style. Whether by becoming an option as an aerial threat attack or providing support defensively, Metayer’s play has been one of the contributing factors helping the Spirit bounce back after ending the 2022 season in 11th place.

She’s played 23 matches in all competitions — 22 of which were starts — and scored three times. Metayer was named the Player of the Month for June after providing a game-winning assist and a match-clinching goal in consecutive matches. The hot start has many considering her on the shortlist for Rookie of the Year.

When asked about her early-season accolades, Metayer said it is an “interesting moment,” considering that 48 players were selected ahead of her during the draft.

“A lot of the players in my draft class I’ve grown up playing with and playing against,” Metayer said. “A lot of familiar names that I just feel really honored to be in the conversation surrounding those names.”

One of the reasons why Metayer has excelled so quickly is her willingness to learn, Washington Spirit head coach Mark Parsons told WTOP, adding that “she maximizes every video session, every training session.”

“She’s had good games, she’s had not good games. She’s had good trainings and not good trainings, but she’s always growing,” he said. “And for me, that’s the special ingredient at this at this level, and Paige has it.”

That willingness to improve was evident before she joined Washington.

Going undrafted

Assistant coach Mike Bristol, who also Washington’s director of player development, first noticed Meytear while gathering together his list of players to consider heading into the 2023 draft. She completed her fourth year at the University of California, Berkley, making 89 appearances for the Golden Bears soccer team, scoring nine times.

After watching video of Meytear, Parsons said it was hard to gauge at first glance what makes Metayer a good pickup. Bristol then advised Parsons and his coaches to re-watch the tape again because whenever Cal had success, she was the reason.

“We saw someone that that wanted to be on the ball and wants to be connecting passes,” Parsons said. “We saw someone who loves to defend and wants to defend. And then we also saw a top athlete.”

Metayer acknowledged her college career was great but getting selected in the draft was not a guarantee. However, the Spirit’s coaching staff reached out and interviewed her over Zoom, which Parsons called “the defining moment” to include her to the preseason roster. The English manager said her answers to game preparation and scenarios on and off the field showed she would be a good fit in Washington.

“She has a growth mindset,” Parsons said. “She sees everything as an opportunity to get better, and this for us is really, really key.”

Once the final pick was made on draft day, Metayer received a call from the Spirit.

“That was a big surprise for me,” she said. “I was hoping to get some interest from teams after the draft, but I probably didn’t expect it to come so quickly, right after the draft. So that was exciting.”

Fitting in and going forward

Four weeks into an eight-week preseason, it did not take long for Metayer to shine and build a relationship with her teammates and fellow rookies. At first, Parsons and his coaching staff began to consider her for an early sub for matches.

“By the end of preseason, there was no doubt on anyone’s mind on staff that she has to start for us,” he said. “That was quite a change-around for an invited draft player to that journey. She has qualities … but the top quality is mindset of wanting to grow every day.”

Metayer credits being surrounded by a roster featuring players from Washington’s 2021 championship-winning season and others who played in the Women’s World Cup. Her partnership with midfielder Andi Sullivan also eased her along, calling the U.S. national team player’s soccer knowledge “unexplainable” but gives her something to improve on everyday.

“When you’re surrounded by the players that I get to be surrounded by at the Spirit, it’s just so easy to absorb all the information,” Metayer said.

Metayer’s impact to the Spirit’s midfield is “scary” considering her skill level and it will continue to grow, Parsons said. Tara McKeown, who is in her first year as a full-time defender, said it is “amazing” to see how Metayer improve by supporting Washington’s defense.

“I feel like it was big shoes for her to fill, but she’s done that really well throughout this whole season,” McKeown said. “It’s been amazing to just watch her grow.”

With her first season winding down, Metayer has kept her goals simple: help push the Spirit back to the playoffs. Washington (6-4-8, 26 points) currently sits in 6th place — the final playoff spot — in the NWSL standings with four matches remaining. For herself, she hopes to continuing playing “one step better” each time she steps on the field to continue being an asset for Washington.

“My first season as a pro has surpassed any expectations I’ve had coming into this,” Metayer said. “I came into this with honestly, really no expectations; wasn’t really sure what I was getting into. Obviously, I’m excited to be a part of that anyways, and it’s really just been a great experience.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.