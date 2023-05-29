Rookie Metayer pulls Spirit into 1-1 draw with Gotham

Paige Metayer's header in the 69th minute pulled the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 tie with Gotham on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Brazilian Bruninha scored from distance into the top corner to put Gotham (5-2-2) ahead in the 23rd minute at Audi Field. Yazmeen Ryan appeared to add another goal for Gotham on a diving header in the 55th but it was overturned after video review.

The Spirit (4-1-4), who were coming off their first loss of the season last week, tied it on rookie Metayer’s second goal of the season.

Ashley Hatch, the Spirit’s leading scorer with five goals, had a scary moment when she appeared to hurt her ankle in the 15th minute. Hatch is a contender for a spot on the U.S. team that will play in the Women’s World Cup starting in July.

With the draw, Gotham moves atop the league standings with 17 points. The Spirit is a point back in a group with the Portland Thorns, OL Reign and the San Diego Wave.

