Named Josh or Harris? Bowie Baysox celebrate Commanders sale with free tickets for you

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 16, 2023, 6:34 AM

The Bowie Baysox are celebrating the potential change in ownership of the Washington Commanders with discounted and free tickets for selected fans this Thursday.

The minor league team — which is the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles — is promoting free general admission tickets for all fans named “Josh” or “Harris,” first or last name, or to anyone wearing a Magic Johnson jersey during its Thursday game against the Altoona Curve at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.

The Baysox is also offering $10 box seat tickets, which are the closest seats to the field, for all fans wearing Washington franchise gear

Three lucky fans — one named Harris, one named Josh and one wearing a Magic jersey — will also get to throw out the first pitch.

That name and jersey promotion is inspired by the group led by Josh Harris, and including Magic Johnson, that recently agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from owner Dan Snyder and his family.

Thursday’s contest will feature games between innings reflecting on the Washington football franchise’s past, and there will be a going away cake in honor of the Commanders’ soon-to-be former owner, Dan Snyder.

Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said the celebration of the impending sale is all in good fun.

“Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team,” Shallcross said. “And we just want to provide a lighthearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition.”

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

