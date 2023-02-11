Oden scores 19 in Drexel’s 73-66 OT win against Towson

Lamar Oden Jr. scored 19 points as Drexel beat Towson 73-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Oden also had 12 rebounds for the Dragons (15-11, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke House added 18 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had three blocks. Yame Butler shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Cameron Holden led the way for the Tigers (17-9, 9-4) with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Towson also got 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Charles Thompson. In addition, Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points.

