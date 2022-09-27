Washington Wizards, Capitals announce 2022-23 season promotional schedules

The Washington Wizards and Capitals have both announced their promotional schedules for the 2022-23 seasons.

The Washington Wizards and Capitals have both announced their promotional schedules for the 2022-23 seasons. As the Wizards look to bounce back into the postseason with a gang of fresh faces and the Capitals hope to maintain their stamina with an aging roster, both squads enter the campaign with loads of intrigue.

The Wizards and Caps will be playing home games at Capital One Arena this year, per usual, and with the slate of promotions set to be offered to the public, fans will have multiple chances every month to take home a bit of swag.

Here are the promotional schedules for both teams, starting with the Wizards:

Washington Wizards 2022-23 promotional schedule:

• Oct. 21 vs. Chicago Bulls – Schedule magnet and jersey rally towel

• Nov. 18 vs. Miami Heat – signature series hat designed by Antawn Jamison

• Dec. 10 vs. Los Angeles Clippers – signature series hat designed by Kyle Kuzma

• Dec. 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers – Wizards’ 25th anniversary NFT

• Jan. 11 vs. Chicago Bulls – Reversible bucket hat

• Jan. 13 vs. New York Knicks – Kyle Kuzma pink sweater bobblehead

• Feb. 8 vs. Charlotte Hornets – Wizards nesting dolls

• Mar. 22 vs. Denver Nuggets – Kristaps Porzingis Bobblehead

• Mar. 24 vs. San Antonio Spurs – Signature series hat designed by Monte Morris

Washington Capitals 2022-23 promotional schedule:

• Oct. 12 vs. Boston Bruins – 2022-23 Schedule Magnet presented by GEICO

• Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer Rally Towel presented by Leidos

• Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames – T-Shirt

• Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Snapback Hat courtesy of Capital One

• Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Holiday Blanket

• Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Pennant

• Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Drawstring Backpack presented to the first 5,000 kids

• Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Commemorative Giveaway presented by Caesars Sportsbook

• Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks – Youth Hockey Bag Tag presented to the first 5,000 youth hockey players

• Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Fan-designed Rally Towel presented by MedStar Health

• March 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Alex Ovechkin Goal Counter Bobblehead courtesy of Capital One

• April 13 vs. New Jersey Devils – Fan Appreciation Night Poster