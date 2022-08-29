Univ. of Maryland creates one-stop-shop for student-athletes to sell image, likeness

The University of Maryland is one of the first universities in the country to create a licensed, one-stop-shop platform where all of its student-athletes can profit from their NIL, or name, image and likeness.

The Maryland Marketplace — powered by Opendorse — features current athletes from all 20 of the university’s athletic programs and former Maryland athletes who also use Opendorse.

The Maryland Marketplace is here Powered by @opendorse, the marketplace gives Maryland fans, brands and sponsors the ability to browse, book, pitch and pay current and former Terp student-athletes for NIL activities in one platform. More ⬇️ https://t.co/u5YdTetaZz — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) August 29, 2022

Every student-athlete at Maryland has a profile page they can customize, where fans, brands and sponsors can make offers to them. Then, when a request comes in, the athlete is notified and can choose whether or not to accept.

For instance, the page belonging to Maryland women’s lacrosse player Abby Bosco shows she charges as little as $10 for a “shoutout” or a video that the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year will record for you.

On retired NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith’s page, the two-time Super Bowl champion asks at least $2,500 for a “shoutout.”

Once services have been delivered, the athlete receives their payment and can automatically notify Maryland Athletics.

“We strive to be a national leader in the NIL space and the launch of the Maryland Marketplace powered by Opendorse is another example of Maryland leading bolding,” said athletics director Damon Evans in a statement. “Our relationship with Opendorse continues to be robust and we are working daily on education and opportunities for our Terp student athletes to prosper in the NIL era.”

“With the launch of this marketplace, every Terps fan and alumni can now find, pitch and support every Maryland student-athlete with one proven platform,” Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence said. “Year two of NIL is here, and University of Maryland student-athletes are poised to benefit in a big way.”