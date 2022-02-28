CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Maryland Athletics lifts indoor…

Maryland Athletics lifts indoor mask mandate at home games

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 28, 2022, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Maryland Athletics Department ended its indoor mask policy for fans at home games Monday night.

According to a news release, the decision comes in conjunction with the university’s decision to lift its indoor mask mandate on campus for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Fans will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at Maryland athletic events going forward, starting with the men’s basketball’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday. The new rules will also apply at spring sporting events.

Those who aren’t vaccinated, are immunocompromised and have health conditions that can place them at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 are advised to continue wearing a mask at all times.

The rule change comes as Prince George’s County, where all of Maryland’s athletic venues are located, also ended its indoor mask mandate. It became the only jurisdiction in Maryland to have fallen into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moderate transmission range, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said at a coronavirus briefing on Friday.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up