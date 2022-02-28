Maryland Athletics lifts indoor mask mandate at home games

The University of Maryland Athletics Department ended its indoor mask policy for fans at home games Monday night.

According to a news release, the decision comes in conjunction with the university’s decision to lift its indoor mask mandate on campus for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Fans will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at Maryland athletic events going forward, starting with the men’s basketball’s game against Minnesota on Wednesday. The new rules will also apply at spring sporting events.

Those who aren’t vaccinated, are immunocompromised and have health conditions that can place them at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 are advised to continue wearing a mask at all times.

The rule change comes as Prince George’s County, where all of Maryland’s athletic venues are located, also ended its indoor mask mandate. It became the only jurisdiction in Maryland to have fallen into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moderate transmission range, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said at a coronavirus briefing on Friday.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.