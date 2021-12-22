CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Wednesday's Scores

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collegiate-Richmond 61, J.R. Tucker 19

Edison 42, Highland Springs 34

Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47

James River-Buchanan 40, Bath County 19

King George 49, Dinwiddie 25

McLean 78, John R. Lewis 29

Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 74, Eastside 29

Midlothian 42, Trinity Episcopal 33

Osbourn 45, Gainesville 37

Parry McCluer 26, Amherst County 23

Powhatan 63, Hanover 42

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 43

Ridgeview 52, Honaker 45

Riverheads 54, Rockbridge County 37

St. Catherine’s 51, Meadowbrook 12

Staunton River 63, Bassett 32

Steward School 43, Henrico 40

Varina 51, Huguenot 16

Virginia High 42, Blacksburg 41

Waynesboro 42, Heritage-Lynchburg 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | Washington, DC Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up