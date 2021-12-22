Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Collegiate-Richmond 61, J.R. Tucker 19
Edison 42, Highland Springs 34
Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47
James River-Buchanan 40, Bath County 19
King George 49, Dinwiddie 25
McLean 78, John R. Lewis 29
Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 74, Eastside 29
Midlothian 42, Trinity Episcopal 33
Osbourn 45, Gainesville 37
Parry McCluer 26, Amherst County 23
Powhatan 63, Hanover 42
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 43
Ridgeview 52, Honaker 45
Riverheads 54, Rockbridge County 37
St. Catherine’s 51, Meadowbrook 12
Staunton River 63, Bassett 32
Steward School 43, Henrico 40
Varina 51, Huguenot 16
Virginia High 42, Blacksburg 41
Waynesboro 42, Heritage-Lynchburg 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.