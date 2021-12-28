CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 9:28 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50

Central – Wise 79, Eastside 51

Chantilly 40, Loudoun County 37

Fort Chiswell 63, Chilhowie 55

Harrisonburg 57, Monticello 41

Justice High School 34, Rock Ridge 28

Louisa 49, Charlottesville 20

Norcom 42, Norfolk Academy 21

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 77, Bath County 26

Twin Valley 58, East Ridge, Ky. 45

Union 48, Thomas Walker 47

Warwick 45, Tabb 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

