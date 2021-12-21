Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 50, Graham 43 Auburn 56, Grayson County 37 Brentsville 66, Gar-Field 23 Caruthers, Calif. 58, Word…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Graham 43

Auburn 56, Grayson County 37

Brentsville 66, Gar-Field 23

Caruthers, Calif. 58, Word of Life 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 73, Tallwood 36

Edison 56, Lloyd Bird 27

Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 31

Highland Springs def. Clover Hill, forfeit

James Wood 61, Fauquier 29

Lancaster 56, Northampton 17

Liberty-Bealeton 50, John Handley 37

Luray 66, East Rockingham 26

Madison County 57, Mountain View High School 32

Marion 65, Chilhowie 43

Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 30

Patrick County 44, North Stokes, N.C. 33

Paul VI Catholic High School 76, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 43

Powhatan 54, King George 24

Pulaski County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37

R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37

Richlands 61, Grundy 59

Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42

The Covenant School 22, Western Albemarle 20

Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15

Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9

Yorktown 55, Annandale 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

