Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Graham 43
Auburn 56, Grayson County 37
Brentsville 66, Gar-Field 23
Caruthers, Calif. 58, Word of Life 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 73, Tallwood 36
Edison 56, Lloyd Bird 27
Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 31
Highland Springs def. Clover Hill, forfeit
James Wood 61, Fauquier 29
Lancaster 56, Northampton 17
Liberty-Bealeton 50, John Handley 37
Luray 66, East Rockingham 26
Madison County 57, Mountain View High School 32
Marion 65, Chilhowie 43
Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 30
Patrick County 44, North Stokes, N.C. 33
Paul VI Catholic High School 76, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 43
Powhatan 54, King George 24
Pulaski County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37
R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37
Richlands 61, Grundy 59
Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42
The Covenant School 22, Western Albemarle 20
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15
Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9
Yorktown 55, Annandale 24
