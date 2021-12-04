Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Glen Allen 58, Colonial Forge 52
Graham 42, Appomattox 28
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 87, Oak Hill Academy 75
Lake Hamilton, Ark. 80, Mount Vernon 51
Lancaster 58, York 41
Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13
Marion 62, Johnson County, Tenn. 60
Norfolk Collegiate 75, Churchland 49
Nottoway 68, Sussex Central 24
Paul VI Catholic High School 65, Patrick County 60
Potomac School 65, North Stafford 34
Regents 67, Blue Ridge Christian 36
TJHS 55, Park View-South Hill 50
United Christian Academy 38, Temple Christian 35
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Highland-Warrenton 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
