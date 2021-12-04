Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Glen Allen 58, Colonial Forge 52 Graham 42, Appomattox 28 IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 87, Oak Hill Academy…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Glen Allen 58, Colonial Forge 52

Graham 42, Appomattox 28

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 87, Oak Hill Academy 75

Lake Hamilton, Ark. 80, Mount Vernon 51

Lancaster 58, York 41

Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13

Marion 62, Johnson County, Tenn. 60

Norfolk Collegiate 75, Churchland 49

Nottoway 68, Sussex Central 24

Paul VI Catholic High School 65, Patrick County 60

Potomac School 65, North Stafford 34

Regents 67, Blue Ridge Christian 36

TJHS 55, Park View-South Hill 50

United Christian Academy 38, Temple Christian 35

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Highland-Warrenton 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.