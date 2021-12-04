CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Glen Allen 58, Colonial Forge 52

Graham 42, Appomattox 28

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 87, Oak Hill Academy 75

Lake Hamilton, Ark. 80, Mount Vernon 51

Lancaster 58, York 41

Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13

Marion 62, Johnson County, Tenn. 60

Norfolk Collegiate 75, Churchland 49

Nottoway 68, Sussex Central 24

Paul VI Catholic High School 65, Patrick County 60

Potomac School 65, North Stafford 34

Regents 67, Blue Ridge Christian 36

TJHS 55, Park View-South Hill 50

United Christian Academy 38, Temple Christian 35

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Highland-Warrenton 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

