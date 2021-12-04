Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
E.C. Glass 51, Spotswood 44
Glen Allen 50, Manchester 38
Grace Christian 42, Chelsea Academy 36
Great Bridge 44, North Stafford 38
Hanover 58, Meadowbrook 37
Highland-Warrenton 55, Colgan 46
James Madison 50, Maret, D.C. 48
Kecoughtan 43, Maury 33
Mount Vernon 57, Justice High School 25
Osbourn Park 44, Centreville 41
Potomac School 65, St. John Paul the Great 28
Powhatan 65, Matoaca 57
Regents 37, Blue Ridge Christian 33
Roland Park Country, Md. 49, Forest Park 33
Temple Christian 37, United Christian Academy 19
Timberlake Christian 40, Highland-Monterey 12
Victory Christian, N.C. 50, Great Hope Baptist 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
