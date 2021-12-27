CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 10:02 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Floyd County 47, William Byrd 44

Glenvar 50, Magna Vista 49

Honaker 80, Castlewood 16

Martinsville 42, Eden Morehead, N.C. 32

Page County 42, Orange County 29

Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30

Skyline 44, East Hardy, W.Va. 34

Staunton River 69, Salem 26

Strasburg 54, Broadway 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

