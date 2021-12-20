Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33 Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16 Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16

Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62

East Hardy, W.Va. 65, Legacy Christian Academy 42

Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20

Grundy 66, Tazewell 51

Highland Springs 51, Meadowbrook 36

Lake Braddock 77, Oakton 69

Lord Botetourt 51, Floyd County 45

Massaponax 50, West Springfield 31

Nandua 42, Pocomoke, Md. 39

Ocean Lakes 64, Green Run 55

Park View-Sterling 39, Annandale 26

Richlands 31, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 17

Riverheads 67, Bath County 14

Sherando 53, Musselman, W.Va. 44

Union 51, Twin Springs 29

Western Branch 62, Churchland 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Gainesville vs. John Champe, ccd.

Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

